Troop 50 now taking orders for flower sale

Yorkville’s Troop 50, the first girls BSA troop in Kendall County, is partnering with Schaefer’s Greenhouse again for a Mother’s Day plant sale.

Troop 50 is raising money to help Scouts attend summer camp as well as purchase an equipment trailer. The troop is selling Schaefer’s popular hanging baskets, patio pots of flowers or vegetables and half flats of various annual flowers. In addition, they are selling two 12-inch bowls: assorted lettuce or herbs.

Orders are due by Feb. 23 and will be available for pickup May 13 at Beecher Center, 901 Game Farm Road in Yorkville, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Orders can be placed online at https://bsa-troop-50.square.site. For information, call Magda at 317-372-8251.