Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 10: Sandwich, Yorkville, Plano boys basketball all win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sandwich 72, Rochelle 61

Austin Marks scored 21 points, Evan Gottlieb added 13 and Chance Lange had 12 for the Indians (17-12, 9-4).

Yorkville 61, Minooka 37

The visiting Foxes led 18-3 after one quarter, 32-14 at half and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Jason Jakstys scored 13 points, LeBaron Lee 11, Jory Boley 10 and Mike Dunn eight for Yorkville (23-5, 12-4).

Plano 44, Morris 37

James Pugh scored 12 points and Waleed Johnson added nine to pace the Reapers (10-19, 4-9).