February 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 10: Sandwich, Yorkville, Plano boys basketball all win

By Joshua Welge
BOYS BASKETBALL

Sandwich 72, Rochelle 61

Austin Marks scored 21 points, Evan Gottlieb added 13 and Chance Lange had 12 for the Indians (17-12, 9-4).

Yorkville 61, Minooka 37

The visiting Foxes led 18-3 after one quarter, 32-14 at half and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Jason Jakstys scored 13 points, LeBaron Lee 11, Jory Boley 10 and Mike Dunn eight for Yorkville (23-5, 12-4).

Plano 44, Morris 37

James Pugh scored 12 points and Waleed Johnson added nine to pace the Reapers (10-19, 4-9).