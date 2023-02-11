Oswego SD308′s PRIDE winners for November, December

Oswego SD308 announced the November/December 2022 winners of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) Recognition Program on Monday, Dec. 5 at its Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, Dr. Sparlin visited each winner at their school/building to announce and celebrate their recognition.

The winners for Novebmer/December 2022 are:

Teachers of the Month, sponsored by Allied First Bank: Stephanie Allen, interventionist, Oswego East High School; Beth Prigodich, English teacher, Oswego High School; Katelyn Willmann, interventionist, Grande Park Elementary; and Julie Wulff, speech and language pathologist, Wolf’s Crossing.

Employees of the Month, co-sponsored by Chick-fil-A and Huntington Learning Center: Kelley Budd, principal, Lakewood Creek Elementary; and Nicole Weaver, school psychologist, Fox Chase Elementary.

“The individuals honored and recognized as PRIDE winners not only go above and beyond for our students and schools but they also reflect the true meaning of service,” said Dr. John Sparlin, superintendent of schools. “The board and I are honored to recognize our teachers and our employees through this program for all they do on a daily basis for the success of our students.”