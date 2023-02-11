Open Roads ABATE’s annual pool tournament, chili cook-off set for Saturday

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. is hosting its annual pool tournament and chili cook-off Saturday, Feb. 11, at Plano Hometown Lanes, 209 W. Main St. in Plano.

Registration for the pool tournament will be open from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Donations are $10 to enter the tournament. Those participating in the chili cook-off are asked to arrive with their chili by noon. Cost to enter the chili cook-off is $5. Chili will be sampled and judged from noon to 2 p.m.

Proceeds from both events will benefit the Open Roads ABATE for safety and education projects.

The next Open Roads ABATE chapter meeting will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Plano American Legion Post 395, 510 E. Dearborn St.

For information, call Kevin Smith at 815-545-6114.