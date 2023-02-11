Boys Basketball: Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East slam Oswego, continue crosstown streak

OSWEGO – Jehvion Starwood had two very different reactions to two of his many dazzling plays Friday.
The Oswego East junior was called for a technical for motioning to the Oswego student section after his emphatic tomahawk dunk to end the first half. In the fourth quarter, after a spinning runner through contact, Starwood momentarily flexed – but then put a finger to his lips to quiet himself.
“Don’t get another T,” Starwood said he told himself. “We have another game to play Tuesday.”
Starwood was indeed plenty loud with his play alone.
The 6-foot-3 guard scored 23 points, and was at times unstoppable going to the rim. Towson recruit Mekhi Lowery flirted with a triple-double, and Oswego East rode a dominant first half to a 72-56 win at Oswego to keep two long streaks going.
Starwood’s drive and soaring one-handed dunk, one of his two slams and Oswego East’s four, ended a first half with the Wolves ahead 39-19.
“As a team, we always try to prep ourselves for the big games like this, especially games that people are going to come out and see us. We want to come out and put on a show,” Starwood said. “We did what we had to do defensively and offensively and played as a team.”
Lowery had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Bryce Shoto and Mason Blanco added 10 points apiece for the Wolves (26-5, 15-0), who won their 31st consecutive game in the Southwest Prairie Conference and 12th straight over Oswego dating back to 2018.
“It feels good to keep the streak going,” Lowery said. “Hopefully, we keep it going.”
Lowery’s dunk off Oswego’s sixth turnover for a three-point play made it 14-7 after a quarter. The 6-foot-7 senior had another monster jam in transition to cap off a 15-0 run that put the Wolves ahead 20-7.
Lowery scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, overpowering smaller Oswego players at the rim with his size and length. He also keyed a Wolves’ defense, both playing man and at the point of a 1-3-1 matchup, that forced 11 first-half turnovers.
“We came out doing our job defensively, being in the right spots, playing good help defense and getting out in transition like we do,” Lowery said. “That was our focus was try to turn defense into offense, get steals, get in transition.”
Starwood got rolling with nine of his 23 points in the the second quarter in which Oswego East made 12 of its 14 field goal attempts. The lefty guard has a smooth perimeter shot, but on Friday was especially aggressive attacking the basket.
“They were aggressive on defense so of course I had to reciprocate that,” Starwood said. “When they pressured it kind of gave me open lanes. I usually counter off the defense. As a team we moved the ball and I got a lot of open shots off my teammates.”
Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez wasn’t surprised to see it from Starwood.
“He is one of our better finishers on the team,” Velasquez said. “When he gets a head of steam going downhill he is hard to stop. His athleticism is off the charts. We tell our guys fight pressure with pressure and he was able to do that tonight and get into the paint.”
Dasean Patton scored 26 points and Max Niesman had 17 points and eight rebounds for Oswego (15-15, 9-7), which had won nine of 10 coming into Friday to push its record over .500 for the first time this season.
Niesman’s back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter fueled an Oswego surge out of halftime. A Patton 3-pointer got the margin to 49-41 with 1:35 left in the third quarter, but Blanco followed with six straight points to end the third quarter for Oswego East.
“Halftime we talked about how that’s not been us,” Niesman said. “We’ve been on a roll lately and the first half we played like we did at the start of the year. We let our missed shots and turnovers affect how we played on defense. We started making shots and picked up the intensity and turned it around, but in the end it wasn’t enough.”
Niesman was one of a group of Oswego seniors honored before Friday’s game, but the future looks bright with players like Patton. The 6-foot-5 sophomore has averaged close to 20 points over Oswego’s last 10 games, and was sensational again Friday.
“And he wasn’t even a starter at the start of the year,” Niesman said. “I’m excited to see what he grows into.”