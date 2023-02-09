Yorkville police reports / Feb. 9, 2023

Information in the Feb. 9, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Two juveniles injured in rollover crash

Two juveniles were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with minor injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash at 10 p.m. Feb. 5 at the intersection of routes 71 and 47. Police said the vehicle was crossing through the intersection when the driver lost control and the car slid sideways, struck a curb, overturned and landed in a nearby field.