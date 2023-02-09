Plano police reports / Feb. 9, 2023

Information in the Feb. 9, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

North Aurora resident ticketed in fatal crash

Plano police ticketed Melissa San Roman, 42, of the 700 block of Pinehurst Drive, North Aurora, in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 3:42 p.m. Dec. 18 in the area of Hoffman Street and Osbron Street.

In a statement, police said Roman was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police said the crash occurred when Roman’s vehicle struck the pedestrian as he was crossing the roadway with his two dogs in an unmarked crosswalk. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Roman told police she could not see the pedestrian because of the sun.

Police said their investigation into the crash, which involved the assistance of the Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Lame and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, has been closed.

According to Kendal County court records, Roman’s court appearance on the charge of failure to reduce speed is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Motorist stopped, ticketed

Plano police ticketed Javier Machado, 33, of the 900 block of Hyte Street, Plano, for driving while license suspended and having an expired registration after a traffic stop at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 4 on Route 34 at Pence Street.

Three citations issued

Plano police ticketed Cody Beyer, 21, of the 0-10 block of East Street, Newark, after a traffic stop at 9:06 p.m. Feb. 5 on Route 34 at Little Rock Road. Police said Beyer was cited for driving on a suspended license and registration and having an expired registration. Beyer was released after being given a notice to appear in court.