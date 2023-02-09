Oswego SD308 expected to spend $1.3 million on more building roof replacement projects

OSWEGO – Oswego School District 308 is pressing ahead with much-needed building maintenance projects.

Next up on the district’s long list of deferred maintenance work is replacement of a portion of the roof at Oswego High School, along with complete replacement of the roof at Homestead Elementary School in Aurora.

Early last year the Oswego School Board approved an $18 million bond issue designed to allow the district to catch up on building repair work.

School district Director of Operations Bill Queen on Feb. 6 presented the board with five contractor bids for each of the projects.

The board is expected to approve contracts for the work at its Feb. 20 meeting.

If the board selects both the low bids for the work, as recommended by Queen, the total will come to slightly more than $1.3 million. Work would take place over the summer.

The OHS building was constructed in phases starting in 1964 and there are about a half dozen sections of the roof that need to be replaced on a continuing basis.

The $18 million bond sale is designed to finance a six-year capital improvement program, to allow the district to make scheduled repairs as they come due, District 308 Chief Financial Officer John Petzke said.

The district owns and operates 22 school buildings and many are in need of new roofs, heating and air-conditioning units, parking lot repairs and other basic infrastructure projects.

For the typical home valued at $300,000, the bond sale is costing an additional $54 per year on the owner’s property tax bill over the life of the six-year repayment period.

It is required that the district spend 85% of the bond revenue within three years and all of the rest after six years, Petzke said.