Oswego police reports / Feb. 9, 2023

Information in the Feb. 9, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police reported Feb. 7 they are investigating a theft that occurred at an unknown date and time at Oswego Fire Protection District Station No. 1 at 3511 Woolley Road.

Fraud report taken

Oswego police took a fraud report at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 600 block of Springbrook Trail South. Police said the victim was defrauded by an unknown person who called and stated they worked for Microsoft and required a payment via a gift card to remove unwanted files from their computer.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Laura G. Bloodworth, 20, of the 20th block of Shermead Road, Boulder Hill, at 1:22 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 0-10 block of East Merchants Drive on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Blooodworth posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Juvenile cited in Route 71 crash

Oswego police ticketed a 16-year-old female juvenile for driving without a valid license after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a crash at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 4 on Route 71 and Forest Street.

License violation

Oswego police cited Ishia R. Brown, 21, of the 400 block of Montgomery Road, Montgomery, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 4 on Route 30 at Fifth Street.

Juvenile ticketed for leaving crash scene

Oswego police ticketed a 17-year-old male juvenile at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 4 at Bonaventure Drive and Versailles Parkway for leaving the scene of a property damage crash. Police said the crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and involved a vehicle striking a stationary object.

Merchandise theft reported

Oswego police were notified of the theft of $500 worth of merchandise from a locker at a business in the 200 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard at 1 p.m. Jan. 30.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating the theft of $500 from a business in the 3700 block of Orchard Road. Police said they were notified of the theft Jan. 31.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 31 on Route 30 at Kendall Point Drive.

Unlawful use of credit card reported

Oswego police took a report of the unlawful use of a credit card at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Bower Lane. Police said they are investigating.

Perfume theft under investigation

Perfume valued at over $12,000 was stolen from the Ulta store, 2510 Route 34, Oswego, over a period of three days last month, Oswego police said. Police are investigating.

Fraud attempt reported

Oswego police took a report of an attempted fraud involving a rental property at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Seton Creek Drive.

Recycling bin stolen

Oswego police are investigating the theft of a recycling bin in the 200 block of Springbrook Trail South. Police were notified of the theft Feb. 2.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Christine T. Earnest, 30, of the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road, Oswego, on a charge of domestic battery at 3:47 p.m. Feb. 2 at her residence. Police said Earnest was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Chrissy L. Verschave, 38, of Oswego at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 2 at Judson Avenue and Douglas Street on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Verschave was transported to the hospital, arrested and then transported to the police station to be booked and bonded.