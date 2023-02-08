Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 7: Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. scores record 66 points in loss

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bloomington 93, Yorkville Christian 84

David Douglas Jr. scored a school record 66 points for the Mustangs (8-20) in the loss. Jalen Aalders added nine points.

Oswego 60, Naperville Central 59

Max Niesman, Jayden Riley and Dasean Patton each scored 14 points for the visiting Panthers (15-14), who won for the ninth time over the last 10 games.

Oswego East 66, Waubonsie Valley 32

Ryan Johnson scored 13 points and Bryce Shoto and Mekhi Lowery added 12 apiece for the Wolves.

Newark 64, Crossroads 49

Jake Kruser had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Zach Carlson had 13 points and eight rebounds and Joe Martin 14 points and three rebounds for Newark (15-11).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 52, Minooka 47

Brooke Spychalski scored 17 points, Alex Stewart added 10 and Abby Pool 10 for the Foxes (18-11, 10-6), Stewart and Spychalski contributing free throws late in the fourth quarter to regain the lead in a back-and-forth game.

Sycamore 61, Plano 49

Josie Larson had 21 points and five rebounds and Kayla Birdsong added 10 points for Plano (9-21, 1-13).