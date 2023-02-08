Oswego SD308 Board of Education hires consulting firm to conduct search for new superintendent

OSWEGO – The Oswego School Board has selected a consulting firm to conduct the search for a new SD 308 superintendent to replace the retiring John Sparlin.

On a 6-0 vote, the board on Feb. 6 chose Oak Park-based School Exec Connect from among three firms to perform the search.

The discussion among board members focused not so much on the search firms but rather the comparatively short period of time that they have to identify and hire the school district’s next top administrator.

Sparlin announced Jan. 9 that he will be retiring at the end of June, with a year remaining on his contract.

“We are significantly behind in the time frame we would like to pick a superintendent,” board President LaTonya Simelton said, adding that ideally the selection process would have begun last October or November.

With board members determined to wait until the new board is seated after the April 4 consolidated election, the selection is expected to come in May or June.

“The candidate selection pool is going to be very shallow,” Simelton said.

Choosing his words carefully and taking pains not to assign blame, board member Jared Ploger said that the district found itself in a similar situation in 2013 and the results, in retrospect, were not satisfactory.

“If we do the same as in 2013 there are people who will notice and will not be happy,” Ploger said.

Ploger, who was attending the meeting through a telephone connection, appeared to be implying that the board might want to hire someone on an interim basis or find another way to extend the selection process.

School Exec Connect will open the search process with national and local advertising and community engagement, followed by creation of a candidate profile and development of a candidate pool for interviews by the board.

According to a presentation from School Exec Connect, the base consulting fee for the search is $21,500, along with expenses not to exceed $1,800 and a background check for $800. The cost of advertising expenses was listed as to be determined.

Sparlin joined the district in 2012 as the executive director for administrative services and was promoted to assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2013.

In 2016, Sparlin was promoted to superintendent with the departure of Matthew Wendt.