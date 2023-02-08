Girls Basketball: Maggie Lewandowski, Aubrey Lamberti lead Oswego East to crosstown win

OSWEGO – Maggie Lewandowski and Aubrey Lamberti oftentimes showcase basketball skills and smarts that belie their age.
They sure suggest a bright future for Oswego East.
Lewandowski, a 5-foot-6 guard, has emerged as the Wolves’ floor leader as a sophomore after serving as the first off the bench last season. Lamberti, a lanky 5-9 freshman, has length to be a presence on the glass and defensively, and also has perimeter shooting touch.
The two displayed their developing game in Tuesday’s regular season finale. Lewandowski scored a game-high 19 points and Lamberti had 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals, and they each hit three of Oswego East’s 12 3-pointers in a 65-32 win over host Oswego.
Desiree Merritt and Rakshita Kunde also scored 11 points for the Wolves (7-21, 6-10), who swept the season series over their crosstown rivals for the second straight time.
“We had good energy,” Lewandowski said. “Every time we play Oswego we kind of want to win by as much as we can.”
Lamberti hit Oswego East’s first two 3-pointers and Cami Phillips, who had six points and five steals, added two of her own in the first quarter, staking the Wolves to a 14-7 lead. Kunde’s 3-pointer sparked an 11-0 run to start the second quarter as Oswego East opened up a double-digit lead that was 31-13 by halftime.
“I was just looking to score and get my team up,” Lamberti said.
Lewandowski missed her first six shots in the first quarter, but got rolling with eight points in the second quarter and 11 more in the third in which Oswego East pushed the margin to 30. She hit three 3s but also got to the free-throw line 12 times all while orchestrating the drive-and-kick offense.
“She has really grown up right before our eyes,” Oswego East coach Abe Carretto said of Lewandowski. “She is paying attention to more detail-oriented things and that’s helping her game. She can attack the hoop and step out and hit the 3, and now she’s starting to get more of the midrange jumpers.”
“We try to do a lot of drive and kick, that’s how we go inside out and we always try to have some one in the corner,” Lewandowski said “I feel like driving is my strong suit. I try to do as much as I can throughout the year. We have learned to play with each other.”
Indeed, Oswego East has worked to incorporate four freshmen on its roster, including Lamberti and Merritt. It’s made for some ups and downs against a tough schedule, but Carretto can see the potential.
“We have a lot of good pieces,” Carretto said. “Aubrey is just at the right place at the right time in a lot of spots during the game, and that helps her out. She gets a little stronger, she’ll get a lot more boards. She gives us length.”
Oswego (6-25, 0-14), meanwhile, dropped its eighth straight game to end the regular season, its effort in other aspects of the game hindered by an inability to make shots.
The Panthers shot just 5 for 20 in the first half, and had 22 turnovers over the first three quarters. As Oswego East made its 3-point shots, the Panthers couldn’t keep up in the 11-0 run to start the second quarter and 10-1 run to start the third.
“They’re knocking down their shots and we’re not. We can’t stay in the game when we shoot the way we did,” Oswego coach Dave Lay said. “Credit to them. We are just not a great shooting team.”
Freshman Ashley Cook scored six points to pace Oswego, which hosts Plainfield South in a regional quarterfinal Saturday. Oswego East plays Neuqua Valley in a regional semifinal next Monday at Downers Grove South.
“It just seemed to me that once we saw that they were rolling we kind of panicked and didn’t play the game we normally do,” Lay said. “Defense we were a step behind, and we were pressing. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. They just outexecuted us.”