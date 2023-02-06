Sandwich High School speech team begins IHSA State Series campaign

The Sandwich High School speech team started its IHSA State Series campaign at the IHSA regionals Saturday, Feb. 4, in Rochelle.

Six SHS entries competed in regional finals: Melody Goldstein took sixth place in Original Oratory, team captains Emily Beckwith and Cerelia Lesko finished in fourth place in Dramatic Duet Acting, Angel Ramirez and Michael Toth placed third in Humorous Duet Acting and Ramirez was second in Humorous Interpretation.

SHS also had two regional champions: Lesko in Impromptu Speaking and Caroline Gomes in Oratorical Declamation.

Beckwith, Lesko, Ramirez, Toth and Gomes will represent Sandwich at IHSA sectionals Saturday, Feb. 11, in DeKalb. With five entries advancing to sectionals, this was the best regional performance from SHS since 2009.

The 2022-23 SHS Speech Team includes Grace Anderson, Emily Beckwith*, Cadee Goldstein, Melody Goldstein*, Caroline Gomes*, Jazmyn Kubas, Cerelia Lesko*, Angel Ramirez* and Michael Toth*. (* denotes Regional team member)