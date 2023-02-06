Oswego Township man arrested after sheriff’s office says he fled traffic stop, crash

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oswego Township man after they said he fled a traffic stop Sunday night, Feb. 5, north of Oswego and then crashed his vehicle.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Pierre L. Stephens, 34, of the 2700 block of Light Road.

The sheriff’s office said the events that led to Stephens’ arrest began when deputies attempted to stop his vehicle for several moving violations at 9:34 p.m. in the area of Rotue 31 and Light Road. The vehicle crashed and Stephens then fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody by deputies a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stephens was charged with reckless driving, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and obstructing a peace officer.

Stephens was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing, the sheriff’s office said.