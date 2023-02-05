Yorkville Public Library’s indoor mini golf benefit a hole-in-one for fun on a chilly winter afternoon

YORKVILLE - Kendall County area residents of all ages enjoyed competing in the Yorkville Public Library’s annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser held Sunday, Feb. 5.
Held in partnership with the Friends of the Yorkville Library, the event featured 18 uniquely-themed holes of mini golf played inside the library building on Game Farm Road.
Proceeds from a drawing held as part of the event and mini golf ticket sales will go to support the purchase of new books and funding for many of the free events and programs offered by the library.
Follow the Yorkville Public Library on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the Mini Golf FUN Raiser and other programs offered through the library. (https://www.facebook.com/YorkvillePublicLibrary)