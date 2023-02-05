Yorkville Public Library’s indoor mini golf benefit a hole-in-one for fun on a chilly winter afternoon

YORKVILLE - Kendall County area residents of all ages enjoyed competing in the Yorkville Public Library’s annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser held Sunday, Feb. 5.

Friends of the Yorkville Library Mini Golf FUN Raiser Supporters lineup at the sign-in table during the Friends of the Yorkville Library's annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Held in partnership with the Friends of the Yorkville Library, the event featured 18 uniquely-themed holes of mini golf played inside the library building on Game Farm Road.

Friends of the Yorkville Library Mini Golf FUN Raiser Carter Morel, 7 and his brother Stetson, 4 with their mom Darian (left) and Grammy Jennifer Kleinwachter, vote for their favorite hole during the Friends of the Yorkville Library's annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Proceeds from a drawing held as part of the event and mini golf ticket sales will go to support the purchase of new books and funding for many of the free events and programs offered by the library.

Friends of the Yorkville Library Mini Golf FUN Raiser Parents Mike and Lauren Johnson and brother Liam, 8, watch Piper, 5, of Yorkville, take her shot on a hole between the upstairs stacks during the Friends of the Yorkville Library's annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Follow the Yorkville Public Library on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the Mini Golf FUN Raiser and other programs offered through the library. (https://www.facebook.com/YorkvillePublicLibrary)

Friends of the Yorkville Library Mini Golf FUN Raiser Darian Morel of Sandwich celebrates her putt into the cup during the Friends of the Yorkville Library's annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)