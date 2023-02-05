Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 4: Oswego girls bowling wins first-ever regional title

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

Individual champion Lani Breedlove bowled a 1,277 six-game series, leading Oswego’s girls bowling team to its first-ever regional title. The Panthers had a total of 5,940, easily beating out Plainfield East’s 4,830. Oswego’s Hailey Jourdan had a 1,214 series, Katelyn Watson a 1,206, Madison Watson and 1,134 and Amber Lymenstull and 1,109.

WRESTLING

Yorkville

The Foxes qualified 11 wrestlers for sectionals and won the team championship at the Class 3A Moline Regional. Yorkville had 213.5 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Joliet West’s 150.

Individual regional champs included Jack Ferguson (132), Dom Coronado (138), Luke Zook (170) and Hunter Janeczko (195). Taking second were Liam Fenoglio (106), Dominic Recchia (126), Ryder Janeczko (145) and Logan Fenoglio (285). Getting third were Cam Peach (152), Sebastian Westphal (160) and Ben Alvarez (220).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oswego 78, Prairie Ridge 74 (2OT)

Armani Hunter, who scored 21 points, had a steal and layup to break a 74-74 with 45.8 seconds left, and Jayden Riley sealed the win with two free throws with nine seconds left for Oswego at the Kaneland Shootout. Max Niesman scored 20 points , Josh Nelson 14 and Jeremiah Akin 12 for Oswego (14-14).

Normal 61, Yorkville Christian 42

DJ Douglas had 24 points and eight rebounds and Jalen Aalders and Zach Marini six points each for the Mustangs.