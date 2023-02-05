Drag show ticket sales on track for sold out show in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Local controversy over drag show performances coming to the Sandwich Opera House may have proven beneficial for ticket sales.

The Illusions Drag Queen Show will perform two shows for audiences 18 and older, one at 3 p.m. and another at 7 p.m., Feb. 18 at the historic Sandwich venue at 140 E. Railroad St.

Opera House media director Christine Williams said that as of Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Opera House has sold around 200 tickets for the early show and the evening show has nearly sold out of the 300 available tickets.

The show has been a topic of concern at the last two Sandwich City Council meetings. The first concerns were raised by alderwoman Rebecca Johnson at a Jan. 3 meeting, and again when eight people spoke on the topic during public comment at a Jan. 16 meeting.

Only three of the eight people who voiced concern about the drag show at the Jan. 16 meeting were Sandwich residents.

Williams said the show’s recent publicity has certainly driven ticket sales, as they saw a “huge jump” in sales after the news articles and Facebook posts circulated.

Williams said while they were always hoping the show would be well received, they are very happy the first-ever drag performance at the Opera House is on track for at least one sold out show.

“It’s unfortunate that people make judgements on stuff based on what they see on the internet,” Williams said. “You have to have faith in the people that are doing this, it is not something that was meant to be detrimental.”

Williams said they are trying to bring some diversity and build excitement, to bring different age groups and different people into the Opera House.

Tickets to the drag show are available for $35 per seat and $40 for premium seats.