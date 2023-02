BOYS BASKETBALL

Sandwich 51, La Salle-Peru 41

Austin Marks scored 10 points and Chance Lange and Evan Gottlieb each added eight for the Indians (16-11, 8-4).

Oswego 63, West Aurora 58

The Panthers had a big second half to improve to 13-14 overall and 9-6 in conference with a win at West Aurora.

Kaneland 66, Plano 37

Ayden Olson scored 14 points and James Pugh added 11 for Plano (9-18, 3-9).