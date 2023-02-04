Norwegian soup cook-off Sunday in Montgomery

Local Norwegian American, home-based chefs will compete in a Souper Bowl Sonday Norwegian soup cook-off beginning at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave. in Montgomery.

The fourth annual event will take place during the Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge’s February membership meeting. The nonprofit group promotes and preserves the heritage and culture of Norway.

The cook off returns after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polar Star members will bring samples of their favorite homemade soup. The top chef will receive a traveling trophy and a gold-colored soup pot. The runner up will receive a soup ladle.

Contestants’ recipes will be printed in a cookbook to be published by the Norsk Museum in Norway.

Following the cook-off, the annual Penny Social fundraiser will take place.

Polar Star Lodge meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave. in Montgomery. Prospective members are invited.

For information, email Barbjjohnson@aol.com or visit polarstarlodge.com.