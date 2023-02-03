Plano School District 88 recognizes Illinois State Scholars

Plano High School students were recognized at the January Plano School District 88 Board meeting for excellence in academics. Nine Illinois State Scholars attended the meeting and were presented with certificates and District medallions. The students were given the opportunity to introduce themselves and talk about their future, including their college/university/tech school plans.

Class of 2023 Plano High School Illinois State Scholars include Rachel Carter, Madison Cesario, Giovanni Diaz, Imani Evans, Ryenn Foote, Sasha Helfgott-Waters, Chloe Hulbert, Kensi Kensel and Kathleen Polomchak.

The State Scholar Program identifies graduating high school seniors who possess superior academic potential. The designation is awarded to high school seniors based on ACT or SAT test scores and the sixth semester class size and unweighted class rank and grade-point average.

PHS senior Ireland Dye also attended the meeting and spoke about the high school manufacturing field trip to MTH Pumps and its Earn & Learn Program. MTH Pumps invites those 18 or older with a high school diploma or GED to apply for the program. This program allows students to work at an entry level position at MTH Pumps while also attending Waubonsee Community College for the 2-year CNC program. MTH Pumps will pay 100% of the cost for the CNC program at WCC and will pay an hourly rate to those working at MTH and attending class at WCC.