February 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Yorkville police reports / Feb. 2, 2023

Yorkville Police car (Katie Finlon)

Information in the Feb. 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Retail theft reported

Police responded at 12:32 p.m. Jan. 23 to a retail store in the 100 block of West Veterans Parkway for a report of a theft. No value was given. The investigation is ongoing.

Dog bites juvenile

A resident of the 400 block of Honeysuckle Lane was charged with an ordinance violation at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 25 after their dog escaped and ran into a neighbor’s yard and bit a juvenile. The injuries were minor, police said.

Man charged in hit-and-run

Cesar Jurado, 24, of the 800 block of Windsor Court in West Chicago, was charged with failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1200 block of North Bridge Street (Route 47). Police said Jurado’s vehicle struck a parked car and that he left the scene. He was soon located, cited and given a court date.

Drunken driving

Adolpho Sandoval, 24, of the 200 block of Plum Street, Aurora, was charged with drunken driving, speeding, disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane use and unlawful use of a weapon at 1:38 a.m. Jan. 28 at the intersection of Route 34 and Game Farm Road.

Domestic battery

Alma Sanchez-Ramirez, 44, of the 200 block of Portage Lane in Yorkville, was charged with domestic battery at 12:22 a.m. Jan. 29 at her home. Police said Sanchez-Ramirez struck the victim in the face and head with a metal ladle and scratched the victim’s arm. The victim was transported to the hospital.