BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 73, Wauconda 63

David Douglas Jr. scored 50 points to lead the host Mustangs (8-18). Jalen Aalders added eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Genoa-Kingston 42, Plano 37

Mikayla Walls had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds and Josie Larson also scored 13 points for Plano (9-20).