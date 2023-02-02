February 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Oswego police reports / Feb. 2, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego Police Car

Oswego Police Car

Information in the Feb. 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Fraud reported

Oswego police took a report of an unknown individual fraudulently obtaining a prescription medication at 5:44 p.m. Jan. 23 in the zero block of Templeton Drive. Police said they are investigating.

Retail theft reported

Police responded at 10:13 p.m. Jan. 27 for a report of the theft of two bottles of alcohol from a business in the 1200 block of Douglas Road.

Hit-and-run reported

Police responded at 11 p.m. Jan. 27 for a report of a vehicle hit-and-run in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Route 34.

Two cars struck in hit-and-run

Police said two vehicles were stuck in a hit-and-run incident at 9:56 p.m. Jan. 28 in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Route 34.

Motor vehicle theft reported

Police are investigating the theft of a Hyundai Sonata at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 28 from a parking lot in the 2300 block of Route 34. Entry was gained by breaking a passenger side window.

Violation of protection order

Latoya M. Leonard, 35, of Montgomery was charged with violation of an order of protection at 5:54 p.m. Jan. 28 at Oswego East High School.

Drunken driving charge

Nathan L. Garcia, 25, of Aurora, was charged with drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident at 9:51 p.m. Jan. 28 at the intersection of Route 30 and Kendall Point Drive.

Theft of merchandise

Police took a report at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 for the theft of more than $500 in merchandise from a locker at a business in the 200 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said they have closed the case because of a lack of investigative leads.