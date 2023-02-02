Oswego police reports / Feb. 2, 2023

Information in the Feb. 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Fraud reported

Oswego police took a report of an unknown individual fraudulently obtaining a prescription medication at 5:44 p.m. Jan. 23 in the zero block of Templeton Drive. Police said they are investigating.

Retail theft reported

Police responded at 10:13 p.m. Jan. 27 for a report of the theft of two bottles of alcohol from a business in the 1200 block of Douglas Road.

Hit-and-run reported

Police responded at 11 p.m. Jan. 27 for a report of a vehicle hit-and-run in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Route 34.

Two cars struck in hit-and-run

Police said two vehicles were stuck in a hit-and-run incident at 9:56 p.m. Jan. 28 in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Route 34.

Motor vehicle theft reported

Police are investigating the theft of a Hyundai Sonata at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 28 from a parking lot in the 2300 block of Route 34. Entry was gained by breaking a passenger side window.

Violation of protection order

Latoya M. Leonard, 35, of Montgomery was charged with violation of an order of protection at 5:54 p.m. Jan. 28 at Oswego East High School.

Drunken driving charge

Nathan L. Garcia, 25, of Aurora, was charged with drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident at 9:51 p.m. Jan. 28 at the intersection of Route 30 and Kendall Point Drive.

Theft of merchandise

Police took a report at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 for the theft of more than $500 in merchandise from a locker at a business in the 200 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said they have closed the case because of a lack of investigative leads.