Boys Basketball notes: LeBaron Lee’s future is in baseball – but he’s the leader of Yorkville basketball’s best team in a decade

LeBaron Lee recently received a compliment that says just how good a basketball player he is.

And how good the Illinois State baseball recruit could be.

“I know the Joliet West coach came up to him and said ‘There is no way you’re better at baseball than basketball. There is just no way,” Yorkville coach John Holakovsky said. “He could be a Division II or DIII basketball player. With his athleticism and his footwork, there is no doubt he could do basketball in college. When he puts his mind to something, he’s pretty steadfast on being successful.”

Lee’s last season of competitive basketball before he turns full time to the diamond is testament to his brilliance on the hardwood. The 6-foot-3 senior post is the physical and emotional leader of a Yorkville team enjoying a historic season. The 22-4 Foxes have reached 20 wins for the first time since the 2011-2012 season, and have more than doubled last year’s win total heading into Friday’s huge home conference showdown with Oswego East.

“I definitely thought we had some special talent, I knew it would be a struggle at the beginning and I wasn’t there for summer league so I didn’t know all the new guys. But it all came together quite well,” Lee said. “I’m having the time of my life. It’s the best basketball season I’ve ever been a part of. I believed we’d go far but 22 wins and a complete turnaround is out of the blue. Putting Yorkville basketball on the map feels good.”

Holakovsky has never known life as a head coach without Lee, and doesn’t want to think about a future without him as the days on the calendar tick off.

Yorkville needed Lee to play varsity basketball as a sophomore because it needed a big body in the post, and Lee was the sixth man Holakovsky’s first year.

Lee is a different man now, with a different body. Holakovsky estimated that Lee has lost 15-20 pounds since then but gained muscle. Active on the boards, Lee runs the floor very well for a post. He had three dunks in last Saturday’s win over Oswego, three more than his coach remembered him having all of last season.

Lee is averaging 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, with scoring down from junior year a credit to Yorkville’s much deeper roster.

“He’s worked to get better and be more athletic. Sophomore LeBaron wouldn’t be running up and down the floor like he does now, getting a lot of transition dunks. He wouldn’t be able to do that even last year,” Holakovsky said. “He’s a lot more athletic, more bouncy, dunking hard with two hands. That is something that has improved a lot. He plays hard and plays aggressive and he is skilled around the basket.”

Lee, a left-handed pitcher in baseball who does not play AAU basketball, attributed offseason work catered to baseball to his overall improved physical condition. He did a lot of work with medicine balls and hip tosses to help with rotation and drive and explosiveness.

“I took the initiative to get my body correct. Pitching is full body movement and hips and it’s all connected,” Lee said. “It shifted over to the basketball with my athleticism. I’ve definitely seen a lot of progress with my body since my junior year. The complete body workouts helps my coordination and muscle strength. It all came together and it popped off.

“I feel like all my dunks this year have a connection with leading us to flip the game around, and have been spark moments for the team. Being undersized with my height it feels good to slam it down.”

One of Yorkville’s captains last year, and a vocal leader as a junior, Lee has taken it to a new level this year. And he’s played through discomfort, continuing to perform at a high level while wearing a splint on an injured right thumb the last several weeks.

“He is the one voice for our team. He speaks for everybody,” Holakovsky said. “LeBaron is the voice for us in practice, in the locker room. If we’re struggling at halftime, he is the guy who speaks up and says things.

“The best thing about him is he’s been that for the last two years not only does that in games but our kids see it it every day in practice. He doesn’t have off practices in terms of the energy he brings. He is always bringing it, clapping, encouraging. He is the leader that brings everybody along with him.”

Oswego at Oswego East Boys Basketball Oswego's Dasean Patton fires a three-point shot over Oswego East defender Ryan Johnson (23) during a boys’ varsity game at Oswego East High School. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Oswego’s ‘big ticket’

Oswego coach Chad Pohlmann has nicknamed Dasean Patton the “big ticket” because everybody is going to watch him come and play.

Big words, but could be true the way Patton is going.

The rangy 6-foot-5 sophomore, who made the leap from freshman basketball to varsity this season, started Oswego’s season opener, and scored 12 points against West Aurora. Patton has taken off from there, and is one of the top three scorers on an Oswego team that is 12-14 and could be a dangerous under-seeded team come postseason.

Patton scored 32 points in a win over Naperville North, and 21 last Saturday against Yorkville. Pohlmann estimated that he is averaging close to 20 points per game over Oswego’s last 10.

“He’s long, he’s got a diverse skill set, he can shoot it a little and he can finish around the basket,” Pohlmann said. “He fits well within our system. We needed that inside presence to complement our perimeter player. He has slowly built up. By the Christmas tournament he was starting to string together some big games.”

Pohlmann wasn’t quite certain at what level Patton would play at this season. He played a little bit with the sophomore team over the summer, but as summer progressed he was asked to join the varsity and held his own. A kid with a size 16 shoe, Patton was even taller by the time the school year rolled around, and it became a no-brainer that he’d settle on varsity.

“We didn’t really know what to expect,” Pohlmann said. “It was a matter of him getting more comfortable at the varsity level. His practice habits really picked up and it’s translated into the games. He has really come on. The future is bright.”

It is indeed with Patton and a talented pass-first point guard in freshman Jayden Riley who is also a varsity starter.

“Dasean is a very humble kid, he is so mild-mannered and respectful with his teammates and coaches, he’s very coachable,” Pohlmann said. “He’s been a pleasant positive for us. We always felt he could play. We had belief in his talent. It was a matter of gaining that experience.”

News and notes

Oswego East takes a 29-game Southwest Prairie Conference winning streak into Friday’s game at Yorkville. The Wolves’ last loss in a conference game came to Plainfield South in the season finale of the 2021 shortened season. With its win last week over West Aurora, Oswego East reached 20 wins for the fifth consecutive non-shortened season under head coach Ryan Velasquez.

...Yorkville Christian senior guard David Douglas Jr.’s 50-point game in Wednesday’s win over Wauconda is the third time this season he has scored 50 or more points and eighth time he has scored at least 40 points in a game. Douglas is averaging 33.5 points on the season, which makes him the leading scorer in Illinois according to MaxPreps. Douglas has received scholarship offers from the University of Mary and Minnesota State University Moorhead in the last two weeks.