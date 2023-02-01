Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for February

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Winter Read Program: Jan. 3 – Feb. 28. Stop by the Youth Service desk to pick up your Winter Bingo card. The card has various reading challenges. Mark each box when you complete the challenge. Each Bingo (5 in a row) will earn you one raffle ticket for the drawing on March 1. Each participant can earn a maximum of five raffle tickets.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of February. Use the clues to open the boxes to get the bookmarks out. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Window Art: Feb. 1-4. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come in any time/any day Feb. 1-4 to create your artwork. Register on the website. Space is limited.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, Feb. 2 and Monday, Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3D Printing (in person): Feb. 4, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. by appointment. 3D Printing is back, the first Saturday of each month. Book a 30-minute appointment on the YPL website to learn about Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D printer. The cost is $0.20/ gram.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Feb. 8 and 22, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Winter StoryWalk at Harris Hill: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Join us for hike through Harris Forest Preserve while going on a StoryWalk. We will read the book “Bear Snores On,” written by Karma Wilson, page by page as we walk through the woods. Hot chocolate will be served after the walk. If there is snow, families are encouraged to bring sleds and snow gear for sledding on Harris Hill. Register for this event on the YPL website.

4-H Science Explorers--Animal Adaptations- Beaks: Thursday, Feb. 9m 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. For ages 9-12. Adaptations are body features and behavior habits that help a living thing survive and reproduce in its natural environment. Animals have adaptations that help them catch and find food, explore and move around. Working in groups, youth will be given pictures of birds, sample beaks, sources of food. Come see if you match the type of bird to the type of beak. Register for this event on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, Feb. 9 and 16, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Children will receive the book on Feb. 9. They will complete the reading to discuss on Feb. 16. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, Feb. 13 and 27, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on Feb. 13 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on Feb. 27. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Thursday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Feb. 18, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

LEGO kits at YPL: Feb. 21-24. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

National Engineers Week: Feb. 20-26 Stop by the library this week for various engineering challenges.

The SAT / ACT Success – webinar: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Families will learn key differences between the SAT and ACT, the best time to start studying, keys to achieving one’s highest score, and how the SAT/ACT can impact merit aid and scholarships live on Zoom. Register in advance at https://bit.ly/yorkville22.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 23, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” chapters 22-27 for the Feb. 23 meeting. The group will discuss the book and participate in fun activities. There will be a Harry Potter Party after the completion of the final book. Please register, space is limited.

YA Book Club: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting Feb. 7 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.