Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 31: LeBaron Lee leads Yorkville basketball to win over West Aurora

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 56, West Aurora 51

LeBaron Lee scored 15 points, Dayvion Johnson added 11 and Bryce Salek had 10 for the Foxes (22-4, 11-3).

Oswego 56, Plainfield North 52

The Panthers improved to 12-14 overall and 8-6 in conference.

Oswego East 62, Minooka 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 42, West Aurora 30

Alex Stewart scored 22 points for the visiting Foxes (16-11, 8-6).

Oswego East 57, Minooka 55

Maggie Lewandowsk’s layup off of Aubrey Lamberti’s offensive rebound of a missed free throw with about 10 seconds left proved to be the game-winner for the Wolves (6-20, 5-9), which pulled out the win after leading by 14 points going into the fourth quarter. Lewandowski scored 19 points, Cami Phillips 16 and Lamberti 14 for the Wolves.

Rochelle 49, Plano 41

Mikayla Walls had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds for Plano (9-19, 1-12).