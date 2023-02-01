NCAA Signing Day: Kendall County athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Feb. 1

Here is a list of athletes in the Record Newspapers coverage area scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the Feb. 1 Signing Day.

Oswego

Football

Deakon Tonielli – Michigan

Braedon Hellinger – North Central

Nick Scott – Upper Iowa

Boys Track/Cross Country

Matt Padilla – Heartland Community College

Stephen Lundy – Joliet Junior College

Cheer

Kassidy Taylor – Xavier University of Louisiana

Madelyne Koehler – Lindenwood

Baseball

Chase Gerwig – Spoon River College

Wade Menard – Illinois Valley Community College

Dylan McGee – Olivet-Harvey College

Trey Hernandez – Waubonsee

Luke Voelker – Waubonsee

Boys Swimming

Alex Pierce – Hope College (Michigan)

Luke Giles – Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Oswego East

Boys Swimming

Aeden Farrer – Carthage

Boys Track and Field and Cross Country

Alexander Das – UIC

Carter Pankiewicz – Lewis

Jacob Lanzara – Winona State

Girls Volleyball

Kylie Kany – University of St. Francis

Samantha Trujillo – St. Peter’s

Savina Trujillo – St. Peter’s

Baseball

Cody Haynes – Black Hawk College

Connor Mannis – Concordia (Chicago)

Girls Soccer

Morgan Hoffman – Wisconsin-Whitewater

Softball

Mackenzie Gatz – St. Mary’s University of Minnesota

Girls Tennis

Sofia Calafos – Cedarville

Girls Swimming

Caitlin Stoddard – Augustana

Girls Track and Field and Cross Country

Anna Green – Indiana Tech

Girls Basketball

Riley Doggett – Aurora University

Football

Tre Jones – Navy

Yorkville

Softball

Katlyn Schraeder – Millikin

Football

Kyle Gettemy – Michigan Tech

Baseball

Gianni Gallichio – Monmouth

Everett Ford – Waubonsee

Girls Basketball

Alex Stewart – Morton Community College

Swimming and Diving

Alex Ward – Wisconsin-Osh Kosh

Cross Country and Track

Emma Jasutis – Aurora University

Makenna Edwards – Northern Iowa

Rhiannon Galasso Elmhurst University