NCAA Signing Day: Kendall County athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Feb. 1

Here is a list of athletes in the Record Newspapers coverage area scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the Feb. 1 Signing Day.
Oswego
Football
Deakon Tonielli – Michigan
Braedon Hellinger – North Central
Nick Scott – Upper Iowa
Boys Track/Cross Country
Matt Padilla – Heartland Community College
Stephen Lundy – Joliet Junior College
Cheer
Kassidy Taylor – Xavier University of Louisiana
Madelyne Koehler – Lindenwood
Baseball
Chase Gerwig – Spoon River College
Wade Menard – Illinois Valley Community College
Dylan McGee – Olivet-Harvey College
Trey Hernandez – Waubonsee
Luke Voelker – Waubonsee
Boys Swimming
Alex Pierce – Hope College (Michigan)
Luke Giles – Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Oswego East
Boys Swimming
Aeden Farrer – Carthage
Boys Track and Field and Cross Country
Alexander Das – UIC
Carter Pankiewicz – Lewis
Jacob Lanzara – Winona State
Girls Volleyball
Kylie Kany – University of St. Francis
Samantha Trujillo – St. Peter’s
Savina Trujillo – St. Peter’s
Baseball
Cody Haynes – Black Hawk College
Connor Mannis – Concordia (Chicago)
Girls Soccer
Morgan Hoffman – Wisconsin-Whitewater
Softball
Mackenzie Gatz – St. Mary’s University of Minnesota
Girls Tennis
Sofia Calafos – Cedarville
Girls Swimming
Caitlin Stoddard – Augustana
Girls Track and Field and Cross Country
Anna Green – Indiana Tech
Girls Basketball
Riley Doggett – Aurora University
Football
Tre Jones – Navy
Yorkville
Softball
Katlyn Schraeder – Millikin
Football
Kyle Gettemy – Michigan Tech
Baseball
Gianni Gallichio – Monmouth
Everett Ford – Waubonsee
Girls Basketball
Alex Stewart – Morton Community College
Swimming and Diving
Alex Ward – Wisconsin-Osh Kosh
Cross Country and Track
Emma Jasutis – Aurora University
Makenna Edwards – Northern Iowa
Rhiannon Galasso Elmhurst University