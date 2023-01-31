Chocolate Walk back in downtown Oswego this Saturday

The sixth annual Chocolate Walk for Charity will return to downtown Oswego this Saturday, Feb. 4.

Sponsored by the Oswego Downtown Oswego Association, the event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with proceeds this year going to support Awesome Life Academy.

Awesome Life Academy is a nonprofit organization committed to “igniting awesome lives and torching limitations in the special needs community.” It provides programs and services for adult individuals with special needs including but not limited to recreation, fitness, wellness and employment services.

Tickets are $20, which includes a canvas tote bag featuring this year’s logo and a chocolate treat from every participating store. There is a maximum of 350 tickets available this year.

Ticket holders will also be entered into a drawing to win “Downtown Dollars”; with $100 for the first prize winner, $50 for the second prize winner, and $25 for the third prize winner.

Participating stores this year include: Floral Expressions, Oswego Brewing Company, Imagination Print & Design, Hudson Design House, EXP Realty – The Kearns Team, Village Grind Coffee & Tea, Urbane Hemp, 2Bfit/Fit4Mom Oswego, Melissa Jean Boutique/Melissa Jean Photography, Bella-gia Boutique/The Prom Shoppe, Fox River Academy of Music & Art, The Marmalade Tree, ACES Education, American Legion, Virtually Em’s, Church of the Good Shepherd, Bentley’s, Studio 60, Ginger Thomas Soap Company, Happenstance Goods and Mixed Market Thrift.

More information and a link to purchase tickets is available online.