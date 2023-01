The Sunday school students at the United Methodist Church of Plano began 2023 learning about John the Baptist. Children were led in music by Angeleah Wyncoop, watched a skit with Romper the Otter, heard a Bible lesson from Gerri Henze and Linda Oleson, and participated in crafts and activities.

Sunday school is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Sundays at the United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale St. For information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.