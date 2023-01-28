Waubonsee’s Latinx Resource Center offering programs to help families navigate college

Waubonsee Community College is home to more than 30% of students who identify as Latinx. As one of the region’s Hispanic Serving Institutions, Waubonsee is committed to helping students reach their educational goals, whatever they may be. This spring, Waubonsee’s Latinx Resource Center (LRC) will host learning events at its Aurora Downtown Campus, 18 S. River St., offering families and students the opportunity to enrich their knowledge about the college landscape. All events are free and open to parents of area high school and Waubonsee college students.

“Un Día Bien Padre (UDBP),” Parent/Guardian Appreciation Day will kick off these events on Jan. 28. UDBP is a play on the word “padre,” which translates to “father or parent” but also has a second meaning; the expression is also commonly used as a slang term for “very cool.” Waubonsee and area high school students are invited to bring their families to show appreciation for their support and introduce them to the college’s resources. Walk-ins are welcome to attend.

“Colegio de Empoderamiento” enriches the knowledge of families and parents with educational values and teachings on the importance of higher education. Sessions will be held on Feb. 25, March 25, and April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. All sessions will be bilingual in Spanish and English. At these sessions, families will learn about their students’ experience in higher education, how to find appropriate resources, and how to self-advocate. Registration is required.

Later this summer, the LRC will host the Latinx Summer Institute (LSI) for first-time Waubonsee Latinx college students. LSI is a five-day program, held Aug. 14-18, that helps Latinx students learn everything they need to achieve college success. By attending, participants will discover a safe community, learn what to expect while attending college, discover how to choose a career path, and get connected to important resources like how to pay for college. Registration is required.

The LRC, which opened its door last spring, is the college’s one-stop-shop providing resources, support services, and educational experiences to support Latinx students’ academic and social success, and that often begins with students’ home life.

The identity-based center provides a venue for students and community members to learn about Latinx culture, heritage, and traditions. To learn more about these events and register for an upcoming session, visit waubonsee.edu/LRC.