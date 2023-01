St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is hosting a chili and vegetable soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the parish center, 130 W. LaSalle St. in Somonauk.

Eat in or carryout, the all-you-can-eat menu consists of chili or vegetable soup, relish tray, beverage and homemade desserts.

A hot dog on a bun and chips will be available for children.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 10, and children 3 and younger are admitted free.