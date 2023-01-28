Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 27: Yorkville’s Dale Horstmann in 18th place after Day 1 at state bowling

BOYS BOWLING
Yorkville
Yorkville senior Dale Horstmann advanced to Day 2 of the state bowling tournament in O’Fallon, bowling a six-game total of 1,289 to put him in 18th place. Harlem’s Braden Schuld (1,431) is the leader.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oswego 60, Minooka 47
The Panthers (11-13, 7-5) picked up their fifth win in a row.
Westminster Christian 59, Parkview Christian 56
Will Light scored 19 points for the Falcons.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 53
Madi Spychalski had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Mackenzie Sweeney added 11 points for the Foxes (14-11, 5-5), who led by two points at halftime and had a chance to tie with 10 seconds left.
Parkview Christian 51, Earlville 21
Liz Griswold had 16 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks and five steals.