ABATE elects officers for 2023

Open Roads Chapter ABATE of Illinois, Inc. officers for 2023 were elected on Oct. 29 and took office in January.

They will be keeping up with legislature updates, sharing the current safety rules, keeping educated on motorcycle rights, coordinating group rides and more.

Upcoming events include State Seminar Jan. 20-21 and the Pool Tournament and Chili Tournament at Plano Hometown Lanes Saturday, Feb. 11.

The next membership meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb, 25, at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

For more information, call Cliff at 630-552-3828.