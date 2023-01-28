January 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

ABATE elects officers for 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are the 2023 officers for Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc.: Bill Kolb, membership; Sally Kolb, treasurer; Cliff Oleson, president; Sharyl Mataya, products; Diana Rebechini, road captain; Sam Mataya, legislature and products; Linda Oleson, publicity; Tracey Supan, court jester; Patti Smith, secretary and alternate BOD rep; and Kevin Smith, activities. Not pictured are Brian Smith, vice-president and BOD rep, and Lynn Hoffman, safety and ed.

Pictured are the 2023 officers for Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc.: Bill Kolb, membership; Sally Kolb, treasurer; Cliff Oleson, president; Sharyl Mataya, products; Diana Rebechini, road captain; Sam Mataya, legislature and products; Linda Oleson, publicity; Tracey Supan, court jester; Patti Smith, secretary and alternate BOD rep; and Kevin Smith, activities. Not pictured are Brian Smith, vice-president and BOD rep, and Lynn Hoffman, safety and ed. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc.)

Open Roads Chapter ABATE of Illinois, Inc. officers for 2023 were elected on Oct. 29 and took office in January.

They will be keeping up with legislature updates, sharing the current safety rules, keeping educated on motorcycle rights, coordinating group rides and more.

Upcoming events include State Seminar Jan. 20-21 and the Pool Tournament and Chili Tournament at Plano Hometown Lanes Saturday, Feb. 11.

The next membership meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb, 25, at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

For more information, call Cliff at 630-552-3828.