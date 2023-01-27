Yorkville Public Library to host mini-golf event on Feb. 5

YORKVILLE -- The Yorkville Public Library will host its annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Held in partnership with the Friends of the Yorkville Library, this fun Yorkville tradition features 18 uniquely-themed holes of mini golf played inside the library building.

Event tickets are $5 per golfer and are available for pre-sale at the Yorkville Library and at the door the day of the event.

Tickets for a drawing are available. Winners will be drawn at about 4 p.m., at the close of the FUN Raiser. Winners need not be present at the time of the drawing to win.

Proceeds from the drawing and mini golf event tickets go to support the purchase of new books and funding for many of the free events and programs offered by the library

Follow the Yorkville Public Library on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the Mini Golf FUN Raiser and other programs offered through the library. (https://www.facebook.com/YorkvillePublicLibrary)