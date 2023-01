BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 56, Serena 39

Ayden Olson scored 11 points and Samuel Sifuentes added 10 as the Reapers (8-16) won their third straight game.

WRESTLING

Oswego 66, Romeoville 12

Oswego wins by pin included Brayden Swanson (126), Diego Jacquez (182) and Matthew Schofield (285).

Oswego 59, Plainfield East 18

Oswego wins by pin included Vincent Manfre (113), Joseph Griffin (160), Noel Alvarez (170) and Cruz Ibarra (195).