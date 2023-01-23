Sandwich police chief in agreement with county sheriffs on assault weapons law

Sandwich Police Chief James Bianchi says he agrees with many law enforcement officials across the state who believe the new state law banning the purchase, sale and manufacturer of high powered semi-automatic weapons infringes upon the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

The law bans rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits magazines to 10 rounds for long-range guns and 15 rounds for hand guns. The law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership with the Illinois State Police.

Nearly 80 Illinois county sheriffs, including DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan, have announced they will not enforce a provision in the new law that requires owners of high-powered weapons to register them with the state.

In a statement drafted with the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, Sullivan said, “...neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners registered their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding gun individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said in a statement on Jan. 10, he believes the law that Gov. JB Pritzker signed Jan. 8, will be subject to a court challenge.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in a letter sent to county chief law enforcement officers he believes that “portions, if not all of the new law, are infringements on the constitutional rights of Illinois residents and are therefore unconstitutional.”

Sandwich’s borders extend into DeKalb and Kendall counties.

Bianchi said he would agree with Baird in that the law probably infringes on people’s Second Amendment rights. He added that forcing gun owners to register seems like a violation of additional constitutional rights.

Bianchi said he felt the legislation was rushed through by lawmakers without being thought through and leaves too many unanswered questions.

Bianchi said his department will follow the lead of the Sheriff’s and the State’s Attorney’s Offices on enforcement of the law, though he does not believe it will reduce gun violence in Illinois.

“Criminals don’t follow laws,” Bianchi said. “This is just another law that the upstanding citizen will abide by. It’s going to hurt good people, not bad people.”

A full list of the weapons banned under the new law can be found here.