Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 21: Dale Horstmann wins sectional title, leads Yorkville bowlers to state

BOYS BOWLING

Plainfield North Sectional

Individual sectional champion Dale Horstmann of Yorkville bowled a six-game total of 1,410, leading the Foxes to fourth place at the Plainfield North Sectional to qualify for state.

Yorkville bowled 6,060 as a team. Thomas Booker bowled a 1,233, Andrew Hellyer a 1,209 and Andrew Lapinskas an 1,133.

Oswego East’s Robert Vieria bowled a 1,340 to qualify for state.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenbrook North 92, Yorkville Christian 44

David Douglas Jr. scored 30 points for the Mustangs (6-16).