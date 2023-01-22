Five injured in crash on Douglas Road at Old Post Road in Oswego; juvenile driver cited

OSWEGO - Five people were injured in a three vehicle crash at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Douglas Road at Old Post Road in Oswego, according to village police.

In a statement, police said a 67-year-old Oswego woman who was driving one of the vehicles and a 40-year-old Oswego woman who was a passenger in another one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Also injured in the crash were three juvenile passengers, ages 13, 15 and 17, all of Oswego. They were also transported to Rush Copley Medical Center.

Police said one of the drivers involved in the crash, a 17-year-old male juvenile, escaped injured but was ticketed for driving without a valid license.