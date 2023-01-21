Upcoming programs at Plano library

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, Jan. 23, 6 to 8 p.m., Meeting Room. Find your inner artist and have fun at the same time. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Homeschool Families Meetup: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room. For parents who homeschool. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Card Making Class: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. This month is Birdhouse Flip Cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Crafts to Go: Available Wednesday, Feb. 1. Free craft kits for adults and high school students, available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Meeting Room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Youth programs

Create Science @ The Library: Monday, Jan. 30, 6 to 7 p.m. Join us as we learn about snow. We’ll create some fake snow, learn about the different kinds of snow and make paper snowflakes. Come dressed for messy fun. This is an indoor program, no real snow is involved. For independent students in grades K-8. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Preschool Pajama Storytime: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Put on your pajamas, grab your blanket, and join us for some of our favorite preschool stories, songs and a craft. For 3-, 4-, and 5-year-olds, along with their families. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Pizza and Pages: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 5 to 5:45 p.m. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza! “Amari and the Night Brothers” by B.B. Alston will be discussed. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime Session 1: Mondays, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Rhyme Time Session 1: Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.