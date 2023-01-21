Kumla dinner will raise funds for HLC food pantry

Helmar Lutheran Church is holding an all-you-can-eat kumla dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The proceeds go to support the HLC Food Pantry.

The dinner includes ham, kumla (like a dumpling), applesauce, dessert and a beverage. For those who prefer, a baked potato can be substituted for kumla. Carryouts will be available.

It is a free-will donation dinner. Supporting this fundraiser will help your neighbors in need. The pantry, now in its 15th year, supports 131 families twice each month.

The church is located at 11935 Lisbon Road in rural Newark. For information, call 815-695-5489.