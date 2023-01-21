DCCF seeks nominations for Excellence in Education Awards

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting nominations for deserving education professionals to receive an Excellence in Education Award.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Feb. 10, according to a news release.

The Excellence in Education Awards annually honors outstanding teachers, administrators, and support staff in DeKalb County. The nominations will be sent to the nominee’s school district for review by the district nomination committee. Every district in DeKalb County is eligible to nominate a person for each of the following areas:

Pre-school through fifth grade teacher.

Sixth through eighth grade teacher.

Ninth through 12th grade teacher.

Administration.

Support Staff (secretaries, classroom aides, custodians, food service, bus drivers, and maintenance).

The award winners will receive $1,000 and public recognition at an awards ceremony and reception during the summer. To submit a nomination, visit dekalbccf.org/eie.

The awards are made possible through the generosity of Yvonne Johnson, a retired Sycamore School District elementary school teacher. Johnson established the DeKalb County Excellence in Education Award Fund with the DeKalb County Community Foundation in 1999.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email b.zantout@dekalbccf.org.