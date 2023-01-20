Trivia night in Oswego will benefit Habitat for Humanity

A trivia night to benefit Habitat for Humanity’s Faith Build 2023 is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Oswego Presbyterian Church, 1976 Route 25, in Oswego. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and trivia will begin at 7 p.m.

Teams of eight players, at a cost of $10 per person, are invited to compete. If you don’t have a team of eight, register anyway and others will be added to your team.

Bring a snack to share for the Potluck of Snacks. Bottled water and soft drinks will be available for sale. A 50-50 raffle and door prizes will be included. To register, go to forms.gle/APDvSxWvRfNcAmKs8.

For information, email Martha Behlow at mbehlow@geneva304.org.