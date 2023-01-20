Objections aired, but drag show to go on next month at Sandwich Opera House

SANDWICH - Officials at the Sandwich Opera House say a controversial drag show scheduled next month will go on, despite objections voiced at recent city council meetings.

Christine Williams, media director for the opera house, said the Illusions Drag Queen Show will perform two shows for audiences 18 and older, one at 3 p.m. and another at 7 p.m., Feb. 18 at the historic venue at 140 E. Railroad Street, next door to City Hall.

“We’re looking forward to a fun event,” Williams said. “This was never put on to be a controversial program and it was never intended for children or advertised that way.”

Williams said ticket sales have been rising, likely due to all the publicity now surrounding the event, and she expects the second show to sell out.

The Opera House is owned by the city and operated by a volunteer board of directors. Performers at the Opera House are selected by the programming committee, who follow a similar selection process each year.

Williams said the committee determines what types of entertainment they want, selects candidates based on their acts and price, and final selections are made by majority vote.

Williams said the board was looking for diversity and new, popular performers and had no reservations about booking the drag show prior to the recent public backlash.

Williams said the Opera House communicated their guidelines for the performance prior to booking the drag show, and Illusions was approved by the board with no objections.

“We don’t want to put on an X-rated show,” Williams said. “It was never advertised for anyone under the age of 18.”

Eight people, some in matching shirts, voiced concerns about the Opera House hosting the drag show during a Jan. 16 city council meeting. Many of the objectors cited the sexual and raunchy nature of some drag shows.

“There’s no stripping, there’s no vulgarity, there’s no raunchiness,” Williams said.

Williams said performers will not be accepting tips during the show, but will be available for meet and greets and photos after the performances.

One change Opera House staff will be making for the shows is that IDs will be checked at the door, to better monitor the age of attendees.

The Opera House has also updated the show’s page on their website with a bold disclaimer at the top that reads: “Adult-themed show, 18-years and older. ID required to be admitted.”

The 310 seat auditorium of the Sandwich Opera House is viewed from the stage. The venue was built in 1878 and most recently renovated in 1983. (Danielle Guerra)

Mayor Todd Latham said only three of the eight people who voiced concerns at the Jan. 16 City Council meeting were Sandwich residents.

Molly Krempski was one of the people to speak during the meeting. Krempski has spoken out against drag shows being held in Yorkville during multiple Yorkville City Council meetings. The meetings have, at times, devolved into shouting matches.

Krempski has said she believes the shows are “highly sexual” and that her opposition to them is rooted in her religious beliefs.

Krempski has said she doesn’t “hate” drag performers but has compared them with “sex workers,” and has stated she has the community’s rights in mind when voicing her opposition.

Sandwich resident Brenda Pearson said if the Opera House goes through with the performance, she will not be patronizing the establishment again, adding that she finds it “disgusting.”

Several of those who spoke during public comment portion of the meeting called for the show’s cancellation.

Latham said his only power over the venue is as the liquor commissioner, and he could only enforce the code if it is violated.

“We don’t write people tickets for speeding until they speed,” Latham said.

Latham said he met with the Opera House board of directors last month to convey public concerns and review the municipal code.

The municipal code Section 06-11 states: “Dancing between couples shall be permitted in establishments which sell alcoholic liquor; however, live entertainment in the form of dancing in a state of nudity is prohibited in such establishments.”

Latham said he is aware of the controversy surrounding the Yorkville drag shows, but he was assured that the performances at the Opera House would be a different type of show and less sexual in nature.

Latham said the controversy is the result of differing opinions about drag shows among the public, as some consider it art and some do not. He said the city will do everything it can to balance individual rights.

Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson previously voiced similar concerns about the drag show at a Jan. 3 City Council meeting.

Williams said the plan is to continue with the performances as scheduled, and she hopes everyone will give it a chance and keep an open mind.

This will be the first drag show at the Opera House, and Williams said if the company does not follow Opera House guidelines, the show would be terminated.

Williams said the people on the Opera House board are upstanding citizens and most have lived in Sandwich their whole lives.

“We would never bring anything detrimental or dangerous to the community,” Williams said. “We understand it’s not for everyone, but there are a lot of people that are excited about it.”