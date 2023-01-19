Yorkville police reports / Jan. 19, 2023

Information in Police Reports Jan. 19, 2023, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

County Board chairman in fender bender

Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg was involved in a minor traffic collision at 12:26 p.m. Jan. 5 at the intersection of Route 47 and Galena Road. Police said Kellogg’s pickup truck was struck by a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Willowbrook woman. There were no injuries or charges filed.

No valid driver’s license

Jason Lukacs, 48, of the 200 block of Madison Street in Oswego, was charged with no valid driver’s license after a traffic stop at 7:40 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 800 block of West John Street. He was cited and released with a court date.

Retail theft reported

Police responded to a retail theft report that occurred between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of Marketplace Drive. A generator was reported stolen.

Drunken driving arrest

Christian Synnestvedt, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with drunken driving, unlawful transportation of alcohol and improper lane use after a traffic stop at 7:56 p.m. Jan. 11 at the intersection of Route 71 and West Eldamain Road.

Cocaine possession charged

Randy Martin, 44, of the 700 block of West Jones Street in Plano, was charged with possession of cocaine, a felony, at 11:51 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the intersection of Route 34 and Diehl Farm Road, after a traffic stop. Police said the case is one of simple possession and not intent to deliver. Martin was transported to the Kendall County jail for booking.

Traffic stop nets charge

Debra G. Donnelly, 62, of the 600 block of Bluebird Circle in Sandwich, was charged with driving while license revoked at 9:12 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the intersection of Route 47 and Spring Street, after a traffic stop for an equipment violation, police said.