Sandwich residents to see fee hike on late water bills; debtors must come current by March

Sandwich City Council members approved an ordinance at a Jan. 16 meeting that will raise residents’ water bill late fees and begin cracking down on residents with outstanding debt this March.

The ordinance, recommended by City Administrator Geoff Penman, will increase late fees on residents’ water bills from $10 to 20% of what is owed. The reactivation fee will also rise from $30 to $50, and an additional $200 fee was added for reactivation outside business hours.

The ordinance was approved in a 7-0 vote, with alderman Rich Robinson absent.

Penman said COVID-19 related restrictions created an increase in outstanding bills in the community, and now the city is trying to collect what is owed before the next fiscal year begins on April 1.

Under the ordinance, residents who have their water services turned off will incur a $30 turn-off fee and a $50 reinstatement fee, which must be paid by cashier check, money order, or credit card.

Water service will be restored within 24 hours of payment. Any request for reinstatement outside of regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, will be subject to an additional $200 fee.

An amnesty program was recently put into effect, in an effort to help residents who need additional time to pay their bills.

Under the program, residents can enter into a payment plan with the option to extend the deadline to April 1, and will not incur further late fees if payments are made on time. Residents who wish to enroll in a payment plan must do so by Feb. 1.

On March 1 any resident with outstanding debt who is not enrolled in the amnesty program will receive a 24-hour shutoff notice posted on their door, and water services will be shut off March 2.

Residents enrolled in the amnesty program who are not current with their bills by 5 p.m. March 31 will receive a 24-hour shutoff notice on April 3, the next business day, and water services will be shut off April 4.

“This wasn’t something the council, or anyone, wanted to do,” Penman said. “It’s an unfortunate reality we have to deal with at this point and time.”

Penman said the program provides the opportunity and an incentive for people to come current with their bills before the new fiscal year and before new late fees come into effect.

“The last thing we want to do is have to shut water off,” Penman said. “But at the same time, the cost that it takes to operate our utilities are real, and we have to keep up with those costs. It’s one step that we have to take to make sure that we’re able to provide these services long term.”

Penman said in a recent press release, “Any outstanding accounts that are not settled by April 1, 2023 will have a lien placed upon the real estate for which the service is supplied. Once the account is shut off due to non-payment. Service will not be restored until the entire bill including all fees are paid.”