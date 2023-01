Information in the Jan. 19, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Felony domestic battery charge

Plano police arrested Garrett Maupin, 37, of the 900 block of South Hugh Street, Plano, at 3:20 a.m. Jan. 13 at his residence on a charge of felony domestic battery. Police said Maupin was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.