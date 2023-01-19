Oswego police reports / Jan. 19, 2023

Information in Jan. 19, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in the Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Jason E. Misenko, 43, of the 300 block of Bluegrass Parkway, Oswego, at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 15 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Misenko was booked at the police station and then transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 12:34 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 0-10 block of South Adams Street. Police said a bollard in a parking garage was damaged.

One transported to hospital in Douglas Road crash

A 25-year-old Aurora woman was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 12 on Douglas Road at Wiesbrook Drive, Oswego police reported. Police said the woman was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora while the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 40-year-old Aurora man, declined treatment at the scene.

Battery case referred

Oswego police took a report at 12:16 p.m. Jan. 12 on Edgebrook Court involving a 67-year-old-man who was battered by a 66-year-old-woman last September. Police said the case was referred to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Theft reported from business

Oswego police received a report at 1:18 p.m. Jan. 12 at a business in the 2600 block of Route 34 in which a former employee made fraudulent returns over the course of five years resulting in the loss of over $20,000. Police said they are investigating.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police said a 69-year-old village resident reported the theft of about $50,000 at 11:20 a.m Jan. 12. Police said they are investigating.

Theft under investigation

Suspects stole an unknown amount of alcoholic beverages at 7:47 p.m. Jan. 13 from a store in the 2500 block of Route 30, according to Oswego Police. The incident remains under investigation.

Burglary under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a residential burglary report they took Jan. 13 at a residence in the 400 bock of Bower Lane. Police said sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. currency and jewelry were stolen from the residence.

Theft reported

Oswego police are investigating a theft report they took at 2 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 500 block of Clearwater Court. Police said they have identified potential suspects in the case.

OEHS fight under investigation

Oswego police took a report of a fight at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at Oswego East High School that involved three individuals. Police said they are investigating.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Diane Brown-Sterdt, 76, of the first block of Wingate Court, Oswego, at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 10 at her residence on two count charges of domestic battery. Police said the suspect was booked at the police station and then transported to the county jail pending a bond call.

License violation

Oswego police cited a 17-year-old juvenile for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 11:28 p.m. Jan. 10 on Route 30 at Route 34.