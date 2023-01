BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 51, La Salle-Peru 44

Kaleb Videckis scored 20 points and Davione Stamps added 12 for the Reapers (6-16, 2-7).

WRESTLING

Plano 48, Wilmington 33

Clifton Central 51, Plano 19

Plano winners were Gio Diaz, Alex Diaz, Trevion Gilford, Antoine Gilford, Richie Amakiri, Oscar Cervantes, Shane Downs, Liam Henle.