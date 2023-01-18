Rail crossing on Cannonball Trail in Bristol to close for repairs Thursday; Y115 buses may be delayed

Yorkville School District Y115 officials have notified the district’s parents and guardians that some of the district’s bus routes may be delayed on Thursday, Jan. 19, due to repair work on the railroad crossing on Cannonball Trail in Bristol.

The district said in an email they were notified of the pending closure by Kendall County Highway Department.

Questions on the closure and district buses are asked to contact Joe Blomquist, director of business services, at jblomquist@y115.org or 630-553-4382 ext. 4293.