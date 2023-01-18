Pop2K tour, Sara Evans to entertain at PrairieFest 2023 community celebration in Oswego

The Oswegoland Park District has announced its entertainment line-up for PrairieFest 2023, the largest festival in Kendall County, set for Father’s Day weekend, Thursday, June 15-Sunday, June 18.

Offering free concerts, parking and admission, the festival will be held in PrairieFest Park, just south of Oswego High School.

The tradition of the Thursday PrairieWinds Community Concert will continue June 15 when the festival opens with local musicians coming together on several pieces. Any musicians wishing to join the concert are welcome. Email Kristie Vest at kvest@oswegolandpd.org for more information. Local talent serves as a great lead in to the Thursday night band, Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press. The band kicked off the festival in 2022 and quickly became fan favorites.

Local band Yankee Cowboy will kick off the evening Friday, June 16. The band will open for the night’s headliner, country powerhouse Sara Evans. With such enduring hits as “Born to Fly” and “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Perfect” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” Evans has earned recognition as the fifth most played female artist on country radio.

Nicci & the Ultrasonic Gin & Tonics, a local cover band, will kick off Saturday, June 17, with songs that will have toes-tapping. Starlight City will follow. For the headlining act, PrairieFest welcomes Pop2K tour. NSYNC’s Chris Kilpatrick will host a show featuring Ryan Cabrera “On the Way Down”, LFO “Summer Girls”, and O-Town “All or Nothing”.

Father’s Day will continue the tradition of having Beatles Tribute band American English come out after the parade. Their music is so well done, still it’s hard not to sing along to every song.

The Family Tent will feature several acts all weekend, including entertainment from magician Steve Belliveau, Parent’s Choice award-winning musician Leonardo, and the juggling, stilt-walking balloon artist, Jason Kollum.

Throughout the weekend there will be pony rides, petting zoos and a community art project led by Fox River Academy of Music and Art. Folks are invited to participate in the PrairieFest 5k or the One Mile Prairie Dog Jog on Sunday, June 18. Father’s Day Sunday is also the annual PrairieFest Parade down main street. With a slew of firetrucks, shriners, marching bands and stilt walkers, thousands can watch a beautiful Sunday afternoon march on by.

Community businesses and organizations looking to support the festival can be a part of the Expo Village or march in the parade. They are encouraged to contact festival director Kristie Vest at 630-554-4425 or kvest@oswegolandpd.org.

Get the latest festival information at prairiefest.com or follow PrairieFest on Facebook at facebook.com/OswegoPrairieFest/. See you at the Fest!

2023 Event Highlights

Thursday, June 15

Me Too @PrairieFest Afternoon (a modified carnival experience for special needs families)

Prairie Winds Community Band Concert

Expo Village

PrairieFest Princesses and Pirates

Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press, PrairieFest Main Stage

Friday, June 16

Leonardo Childrens’ Concert

Belliveau Magic Show

Expo Village

Yankee Cowboy and Sara Evans, PrairieFest Main Stage

Saturday, June 17

Leonardo Childrens’ Concert

Belliveau Magic Show

Fishing Clinic at Chesterfield Park

Expo Village

Nicci and the Ultrasonic Gin & Tonics, Starlight City, and Pop2K featuring NSYNC’s Chris Kilpatrick, Ryan Cabrera, LFO, and O-Town, PrairieFest Main Stage

Sunday, June 18